In an incident that again underlines the danger posed by Windows ransomware, the police department of a city in Texas has lost video evidence dating back to 2009 and a host of documents following an attack by what appears to be a new strain of the Locky ransomware.

The affected station is Cockrell Hill, a city in Dallas County. The story was first published by the TV station WFAA.

In a media release, the police department said: "This virus affected all Microsoft Office Suite documents, such as Word documents and Excel files.

"In addition, all body camera video, some in-car video, some in-house surveillance video, and some photographs that were stored on the server were corrupted and were lost."