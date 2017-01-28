Windows Ransom
-
Police dept loses evidence in Windows ransomware strike
In an incident that again underlines the danger posed by Windows ransomware, the police department of a city in Texas has lost video evidence dating back to 2009 and a host of documents following an attack by what appears to be a new strain of the Locky ransomware.
The affected station is Cockrell Hill, a city in Dallas County. The story was first published by the TV station WFAA.
In a media release, the police department said: "This virus affected all Microsoft Office Suite documents, such as Word documents and Excel files.
"In addition, all body camera video, some in-car video, some in-house surveillance video, and some photographs that were stored on the server were corrupted and were lost."
-
Backup?
Of course, complexity grew too and intruders and malware attacked over the network. About 2003/4 the situation got so bad that the Wintel empire was threatened. Resources were poured into the problem. Code got better. Users became more aware of danger. The problem remains that the number of users and the number of attackers has grown to the point that no one anywhere at any time can be 100% secure. Of course, there is the backup, a copy of everything that can be rolled out to put things back the way they were. That’s what this police-department needed but it didn’t have a good backup, just a copy of the corrupted data where the backup should have been. Someone had the right idea but lacked the imagination to put in more depth.
-
Hotel ransomed by hackers as guests locked in rooms
Hotel management said that they have now been hit three times by cybercriminals who this time managed to take down the entire key system. The guests could no longer get in or out of the hotel rooms and new key cards could not be programmed.
The attack, which coincided with the opening weekend of the winter season, was allegedly so massive that it even shut down all hotel computers, including the reservation system and the cash desk system.
The hackers promised to restore the system quickly if just 1,500 EUR (1,272 GBP) in Bitcoin was paid to them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation Executive Director's Statement on Immigration Ban
The Linux operating system underlies nearly every piece of technology in modern life, from phones to satellites to web searches to your car. For the Linux Foundation, openness is both a part of our core principles and also a matter of practicality. Linux, the largest cooperatively developed software project in history, is created by thousands of people from around the world and made available to anyone to use for free. The Linux Foundation also hosts dozens of other open source projects covering security, networking, cloud, automotive, blockchain and other areas. Last year, the Linux Foundation hosted over 20,000 people from 85 countries at more than 150 events. Open source is a fundamentally global activity but America has always served as the hub for innovation and collaboration. Linux’s creator, Linux Foundation Fellow Linus Torvalds, immigrated to America from Finland and became a citizen. The Administration's policy on immigration restrictions is antithetical to the values of openness and community that have enabled open source to succeed. I oppose the immigration ban.
Linux 4.10-rc6
So this week seemed very calm, and rc6 looked like it was going to be a nice tiny release. Just like I want it. ... and then Friday happened, and the small and calm release candidate somehow blew up to not be all that small after all. Oh well. It's not like this is a new pattern - people end up pushing me their work for the week on Friday, and that's been going on for a few years by now, and I've mentioned it before. It was just even more noticeable than usual. Also: Linus Torvalds Outs Linux Kernel 4.10 Release Candidate 6, the Biggest So Far Linux 4.10-rc6 Released, Now Codenamed The "Fearless Coyote" Linus Torvalds says Linux 4.10 just 'blew up' as rc6 bloats
Arch Linux-Based BlackArch Penetration Testing Distribution Gets 20 New Tools
A new set of installation mediums of the open-source, Arch Linux-based BlackArch penetration testing and ethical hacking GNU/Linux distribution arrived on January 28, 2017.
Hardened Tor Browser 7.0 Enters Development, Uses Tor 0.3 and Firefox 45.7.0 ESR
The Tor Project announced earlier this week the release of Tor Browser 6.5 as the newest stable version of the open-source and hardened web browser that utilizes the latest Tor technologies to keep your online presence anonymous at all times.
Recent comments
7 hours 39 min ago
1 week 4 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 12 hours ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago