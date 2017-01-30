imprint-X [Steam, Official Site] is a rather different puzzle game to what I’m used to. Your one and only mechanic is to push buttons and that’s really it. It’s really weird, so here’s some thoughts on it.

Everything about the game from top to bottom is completely weird. Nothing I’m doing ever really makes all that much sense, but there’s something captivating about it. Have you ever played one of those games and you’ve thought to yourself “I should really stop now”, but something keeps you going. imprint-X is most certainly one of those.