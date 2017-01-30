Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 30th of January 2017 01:37:35 AM

So this week seemed very calm, and rc6 looked like it was going to be

a nice tiny release. Just like I want it.

... and then Friday happened, and the small and calm release candidate

somehow blew up to not be all that small after all.

Oh well. It's not like this is a new pattern - people end up pushing

me their work for the week on Friday, and that's been going on for a

few years by now, and I've mentioned it before. It was just even more

noticeable than usual.

