How To Install Oracle Java 7/8 On Fedora And CentOS

​Java is somewhat one of the most important applications on your system and not having java can bring nightmares. It is suggested to users that after installing the operating system on your computer you should install java on it.

RaspAnd Now Lets You Run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Kodi 17 RC4 on Raspberry Pi 3

Arne Exton is informing us about the immediate availability for purchase of a new build of his RaspAnd operating system for Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBCs), now based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Benchmarking OpenCL On Intel Graphics With Beignet 1.3

Last week marked the release of Intel's Beignet 1.3, their open-source project implementing OpenCL acceleration atop modern CPUs with HD/Iris Graphics. Significant with Beignet 1.3 is that they've finally implemented OpenCL 2.0 support! OpenCL 2.0 is now available for Skylake hardware and newer. Beignet 1.3 also has other new features, runtime improvements, LLVM 3.9 support, new extensions, and much more. Thus time for some benchmarking of this new Beignet release.