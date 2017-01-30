Language Selection

Benchmarking OpenCL On Intel Graphics With Beignet 1.3

Graphics/Benchmarks
Graphics/Benchmarks

Last week marked the release of Intel's Beignet 1.3, their open-source project implementing OpenCL acceleration atop modern CPUs with HD/Iris Graphics. Significant with Beignet 1.3 is that they've finally implemented OpenCL 2.0 support! OpenCL 2.0 is now available for Skylake hardware and newer. Beignet 1.3 also has other new features, runtime improvements, LLVM 3.9 support, new extensions, and much more. Thus time for some benchmarking of this new Beignet release.

Linux Foundation Executive Director's Statement on Immigration Ban

The Linux operating system underlies nearly every piece of technology in modern life, from phones to satellites to web searches to your car. For the Linux Foundation, openness is both a part of our core principles and also a matter of practicality. Linux, the largest cooperatively developed software project in history, is created by thousands of people from around the world and made available to anyone to use for free. The Linux Foundation also hosts dozens of other open source projects covering security, networking, cloud, automotive, blockchain and other areas. Last year, the Linux Foundation hosted over 20,000 people from 85 countries at more than 150 events. Open source is a fundamentally global activity but America has always served as the hub for innovation and collaboration. Linux’s creator, Linux Foundation Fellow Linus Torvalds, immigrated to America from Finland and became a citizen. The Administration's policy on immigration restrictions is antithetical to the values of openness and community that have enabled open source to succeed. I oppose the immigration ban. Read more

Linux 4.10-rc6

So this week seemed very calm, and rc6 looked like it was going to be a nice tiny release. Just like I want it. ... and then Friday happened, and the small and calm release candidate somehow blew up to not be all that small after all. Oh well. It's not like this is a new pattern - people end up pushing me their work for the week on Friday, and that's been going on for a few years by now, and I've mentioned it before. It was just even more noticeable than usual. Read more Also: Linus Torvalds Outs Linux Kernel 4.10 Release Candidate 6, the Biggest So Far Linux 4.10-rc6 Released, Now Codenamed The "Fearless Coyote" Linus Torvalds says Linux 4.10 just 'blew up' as rc6 bloats

Arch Linux-Based BlackArch Penetration Testing Distribution Gets 20 New Tools

A new set of installation mediums of the open-source, Arch Linux-based BlackArch penetration testing and ethical hacking GNU/Linux distribution arrived on January 28, 2017. Read more

Hardened Tor Browser 7.0 Enters Development, Uses Tor 0.3 and Firefox 45.7.0 ESR

The Tor Project announced earlier this week the release of Tor Browser 6.5 as the newest stable version of the open-source and hardened web browser that utilizes the latest Tor technologies to keep your online presence anonymous at all times. Read more

