New systemd, Plasma 5.9 Arrive in Tumbleweed
The most recent snapshot, 20170131, added several new features with KDE’s Plasma 5.9.
“In our ongoing effort to make you more productive with Plasma, we added interactive previews to our notifications,” according to the release announcement on Plasma 5.9.
Additional features like icon widgets being created for applications and document when dragged to the desktop and several other new features like streamlined visuals, global menus and a new network configuration module can be found in the newest Plasma 5.9 version.
