'The Secret of Tremendous Corporation' is a 2015 short free point-and-click comical adventure made in 48 hours
DiRT Rally Crashes On To Linux In March
DiRT Rally is officially headed to Linux, games porting supremos Feral Interactive has today announced.
The latest instalment in the DiRT series lands on Linux in early March, and will put tux-loving players in the driving seat of some of the world’s most iconic rally cars, like the Lancia Delta S4!
Even better, it’s been confirmed that multiplayer will work for up to four players across Linux and Window — that’s gonna make Rallycross events a cross-platform contest of ultra-competitive proportions!
DiRT Rally Coming To Linux Next Month
DiRT Rally announced for Linux, arriving on March 2nd
That's right folks, DiRT Rally [Steam, Feral Site] is now officially confirmed to be coming to Linux and it arrives on March 2nd. Feral Interactive are behind the port, so it will be another good one I hope.
The good news I have for you is that the multiplayer will be cross platform with Windows, which will make the online modes that much more satisfying for us. Up to four players can race online together.
Game creation kit 'Construct 3' has a first preview, including shots of it on Linux
I am seriously excited to try out Construct 3, as it enables creation of games without actual coding. It uses an interesting events system like in Construct 2, Fusion and other toolkits. The developers have shown the first preview with pictures of it on Linux too.
It seems it's actually built using web technologies, so it will run inside a Chrome window for example. You don't need to be online to make games though, as that would be dumb. It's all using local servers. It looks like the rendering is done using CSS and WebGL 2 for the actual games and previews of projects.
The itch store client has been updated again, slicker than ever
Steam's Linux Marketshare For January Was 0.8%
Valve has released their latest monthly numbers for the Steam Survey, including the Linux stats.
