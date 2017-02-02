Language Selection

Security News

  • Thursday's security advisories
  • The design of Chacha20
    Chacha20 is a secure, fast, and amazingly simple encryption algorithm. It's author Daniel J. Bernstein explains it well in his Salsa20 and Chacha20 design papers (which I recommend), but did not dwell on details experts already know. Filling the gap took me a while. Quick summary: Chacha20 is ARX-based hash function, keyed, running in counter mode. It embodies the idea that one can use a hash function to encrypt data.
  • Ransomware completely shuts down Ohio town government [iophk: “Microsoft = lost productivity”]
    These sorts of attacks are becoming more commonplace and, as mentioned before, can be avoided with good backup practices. Sadly not every computer in every hospital, county office or police department is connected to a nicely journaled and spacious hard drive, so these things will happen more and more. Luckily it improves cryptocurrency popularity as these small office finally give up and buy bitcoin to pay their ransom.
  • Windows DRM Social Engineering Attacks & TorBrowser
    HackerHouse have been investigating social engineering attacks performed with Digital Rights Management (DRM) protected media content. Attackers have been performing these attacks in the wild to spread fake codec installers since Microsoft introduced DRM to it’s proprietary media formats. Despite their prevalence we could not find many tools to misuse these formats. We found only a small number of blog posts [2] on identifying the files being used to spread malware. We observed some interesting behaviours during our analysis which we have shared here. DRM is a licensing technology that attempts to prevent unauthorised distribution and restrictive use of a media file. It works by encrypting the video and audio streams with an encryption key and requesting a license (decryption key) from a network server when the file is accessed. As it requires network connectivity it can cause users to make network requests without consent when opening a media file such as a video file or audio file. WMV is using Microsoft Advanced Systems Format (ASF) to store audio and video as objects. This file format consists of objects that are labelled by GUID and packed together to make a media package. A number of tools such as ffmpeg & ASFView support opening, viewing and browsing these objects. There are three objects with the following GUID’s which are of interest for these attacks.

Open Source ECOMP

  • Why Open Source ECOMP? AT&T Needs the Help
    AT&T’s ECOMP platform is in production but needs more maturation. Without that progression, the carrier won’t be able to make its goal of virtualizing 75 percent of its network functions by 2020.
  • AT&T ECOMP released to open source community through The Linux Foundation
    AT&T made good on its plans to release its ECOMP SDN and NFV platform into the open source community through The Linux Foundation. AT&T officially moved on its plans to migrate its enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy platform into the open source community through The Linux Foundation. The carrier said the move includes the release of source code, documentation, educational videos and a pair of sample use cases – one on virtual firewall and one on virtual domain name servers – into a public cloud for access to users and covered by the Apache 2.0 license. The code itself is said to use a continuous integration and continuous development environment and include 11 different modules set up as separate virtual machines with code in at least one container.

