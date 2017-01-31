Leftovers: OSS
Haiku OS Still Working Towards Beta Release, Adds 1360 x 768 Mode Support
The folks working on the Haiku operating system that continues striving towards BeOS compatibility is advancing for 2017. While the first alpha of Haiku OS came in 2009, in 2017 they are working towards hopefully getting the beta shipped.
Some recent accomplishments for Haiku OS development included the continued work on UEFI system support, adding 1360x768 video mode support, the Atheros813x wireless driver was ported over from FreeBSD 11, packages were updated, there is continued work on system internals, and a range of other happenings.
Automating Software Testing on Linux SBCs
Demand is increasing for embedded software projects to support a variety of Linux hacker boards -- and that requires time consuming hardware testing to prove that your software works reliably. Fortunately, you can integrate test automation tools into your software development process to streamline the task, as explained by release engineer Paweł Wieczorek at last October’s Embedded Linux Conference Europe.
LibreOffice Update Offers Fresh Experience
Dubbed "5.3 Fresh," this latest release takes the development of LibreOffice in a new direction with a focus on updating the user experience, according to Italo Vignoli of the Document Foundation. The 3.x Family centered on code cleanup, while the 4.x Family focused on code Refactoring.
LibreOffice 5.3 extends the User Interface with an experimental Notebookbar. It also provides a new UI option. The experimental UI offers a choice of two toolbars: the Single Toolbar UI and the Sidebar with a Single Toolbar.
Each UI layout targets a different cluster of LibreOffice users. The new focus should appeal both to early adopters and power users.
Hippo, Magento, OroCommerce & More: Keeping Up With Open Source CMS
Open source CMS projects hit the ground running in January, barely pausing after the end-of-the-year break.
A Forrester web content management Wave was released, summits were held and words of digital war were declared.
If you missed out on any of last month’s action, here are the latest open source CMS headlines.
The 7 Elements of an Open Source Management Program: Strategy and Process
An open source compliance policy is a set of rules that govern the management of open source software (both use of and contribution to). Processes are detailed specifications as to how a company will implement these rules on a daily basis.
Compliance policies and processes govern the various aspects of using, contributing, auditing, and distribution of open source software. See the figure below for a sample compliance process, with the various steps each software component will go through as ￼part of the due diligence.
Agile Is More Than Scrum
On the developer level, there are myriad engineering practices (DevOps, Continuous Delivery, XP, Pair Programming). XP fits very well within Agile, as engineers are motivated to develop features based on customer value (and even to not develop things until it’s clear that they are needed). XP encourages code reviews on a continuous basis in order to improve software quality. Pair Programming is encouraged, as two brains can solve problems faster and better than one brain.
Facebook Just Launched A New Open Source Tool For Recovering Passwords Easily
Facebook launches new open source account recovery tool: Delegated Recovery
Security advisories for Wednesday
