More Android Leftovers
Martin Vidner: Capturing and Decoding Lego Mindstorms EV3 Bluetooth Communication
The Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots can be controlled with an Android app (Lego Mindstorms Commander) communicating with the brick via Bluetooth. The command protocol is documented by Lego in the EV3 Communication Developer Kit and the commands themselves in the EV3 Firmware Developer Kit (get them from Mindstorms Downloads).
Lottie is Airbnb's new open-source tool for effortlessly creating app animations
Animations are an important part of an app's design and user experience, so much so that Google made them an integral part of material design. The folks at Airbnb just made making an animation a whole lot easier, with a new tool called 'Lottie.'
Samsung Electronics to launch web payments service for Android phones in South Korea
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will launch a mobile web payments service for all smartphones powered by Google Inc's Android mobile operating system in South Korea in the first quarter.
The service, called Samsung Pay Mini, will allow Android smartphones to make online transactions in Samsung's home country after downloading a dedicated app. The company did not comment on whether the service will be offered in other markets.
Samsung Pay Mini to launch for Android
Samsung Electronics will launch Samsung Pay Mini, the company has announced, which will offer online payment services for all Android-powered smartphones.
Android 7.1.2 brings the Pixel’s fingerprint gesture to the Nexus 5X and likely 6P
