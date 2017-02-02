today's leftovers
Beyond Exascale: Emerging Devices and Architectures for Computing
In this video from SC16, Thomas Theis from the Fu Foundation School of Engineering, Arts and Sciences presents: Beyond Exascale: Emerging Devices and Architectures for Computing. Research on new and emerging devices, circuits and architectures for computing, such as that pursued under the Nanoelectronics Research Initiative (NRI), can ultimately take high performance computing well beyond Exascale. Investing in exploratory research now can have a big impact beyond 2025.
NETSCOUT Joins OPNFV Project to Help Accelerate Open Source Network Functions Virtualization
The Big Changes, Improvements Of Mesa 17.0
Mesa 17.0 is due to be released this month and is the biggest feature release we've seen in quite a while for this 3D user-space driver stack. Here's a recap of the exciting changes to find with Mesa 17.0.
Plasma 5.9 Update Now Available in KDE Neon
KDE Plasma 5.9 is now available in KDE Neon User Edition.
The latest stable release of the popular desktop environment, Plasma 5.9 was released at the beginning of February. It brings a number of new features to user’s desktops, as well as general improvements, bug fixes and updates.
Support for global menus, improved ‘drag and drop’ functionality, rich previews in notification toasts, and a new network configuration panel all feature.
Arch Linux 2017.02.01 Available For Download — Last ISO Release With 32-bit Support
Fedora 26 Eyeing A Switch To LVM RAID In The Anaconda Installer
Currently when setting up a RAID installation from Fedora's Anaconda installer it's using an LVM on top of MD RAID. But with the Fedora 26 release this summer they are looking at using LVM RAID directly.
Under this new change proposal whne using LVM partitioning and creating a RAID setup, LVM RAID would be used directly rather than creating an MD RAID device and using that as the physical volume for the LVM.
Samsung releases second developer preview of Tizen.NET with support for TV apps [Ed: After Microsoft blackmailed Samsung using patents it often seems like Samsung isn’t what it used to be]
Racing on the edge: DiRT Rally® comes to Linux on 2 March 2017
