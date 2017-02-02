Linux 4.9.7
I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.7 kernel.
All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 4.9.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st...
Also: Linux 4.4.46
