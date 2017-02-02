Ubuntu Developers Still Tracking Linux Kernel 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus
The development of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system continues at a fast pace, and Ubuntu Kernel team is hard at work these days testing the latest Release Candidates of Linux 4.10 kernel.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
Security News
Open Source ECOMP
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 8 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago