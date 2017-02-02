Game over for PS3 Linux settlement—judge concerned gamers won’t get paid
A few months ago we reported that the "devil was in the details" about how Sony Playstation 3 owners could go about getting either $9 or $55 from Sony as part of a class-action settlement over a 2010 software update that removed the ability to run Linux on the popular gaming consoles.
