How to choose a Linux distro for your old PC
Ready to give your old computer a new lease on life? Even if it's several years old and slow as molasses, you don't have to consign it the junk heap. Instead, install a new operating system and put it back into the rotation.
Forget Windows, though: Linux is an open-source (and free) OS that's just as capable, but with lower system requirements and fewer security issues. Deploy it and your old desktop or laptop will feel very much like new.
For most users venturing down this road for the first time, the biggest challenge lies in deciding which version (aka distribution, or "distro") of Linux to choose. There are literally hundreds of them, all with similar underpinnings but often vastly different user interfaces, application bundles, update frequency, support options and so on. So how do you pick?
