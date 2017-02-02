Events: DevConf 2017, FOSDEM 2017, and FOSS Wave
DevConf 2017
Thorsten Leemhuis gave a talk about What's up in Kernel Land. This was a general overview about new features and patches that are coming into the Linux kernel targeted at non-kernel developers. I was not the target audience but the talk was fantastic. It was easy to follow and gave a good picture of what the kernel community is doing. I appreciate when non-kernel developers give talks about the kernel since kernel developers can be a bit myopic in our topics (myself included).
Fedora speakers at FOSDEM 2017
Excited for FOSDEM 2017? FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February. This year, FOSDEM is taking place on February 4th and 5th. At this year’s conference, an estimated 8,000 or more attendees are expected. As one of the largest open source conferences in Europe, there are many Fedora Project developers and representatives attending the event. In addition to our community stand, you will find 24 speakers from the community giving talks over the weekend. This post gives a quick way for you to find out who is speaking and where to find them in FOSDEM!
Find Fedora at FOSDEM 2017!
It’s that time of year again for a new iteration of FOSDEM! FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February in Brussels, Belgium. FOSDEM 2017 is taking place over this coming weekend on February 4th and 5th. At this year’s conference, an estimated 8,000 or more attendees are expected. Several open source contributors, communities, and projects are represented at this event.
As one of the largest open source conferences in Europe, there are many Fedora Project developers and representatives attending the event. In addition to our community stand, you will find 24 speakers from the community giving talks over the weekend. If you’re getting ready to make it into Brussels, here’s how to keep Fedora a part of your weekend.
FOSS Wave: FOSS Camp SJCE in Mysore
A couple of weekends ago, Kanika Murarka and I (Sumantro Mukherjee) went down to the Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysore, India to give a talk on GitHub and web virtual reality (VR) on their annual open source fest, FOSS Camp.
