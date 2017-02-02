Android Leftovers
-
Android vs iPhone: 15 Reasons Android is Better
We’ll explain 15 reasons why Android is better than the iPhone with a 2017 Android vs iPhone comparison that looks at where Android is still King.
We’re seeing more Android Nougat updates roll out, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost here and the LG G6 is on the way.
On the other end of the spectrum, Apple’s iOS 11 update is set for an unveiling in June and we expect an iPhone 8 later this year.
-
Android Nougat: How to get Android 7.1.2 on your phone right now
-
Nokia Android phone release date, price and specifications | Nokia 6 confirmed, Nokia P1 rumours, Nokia Heart rumours: Nokia P1 concept images revealed
-
Samsung Pay Mini to launch in South Korea for all Android smartphones
-
Nexus 5X gets a handy Google Pixel feature with Android 7.1.2
-
How I Use Android: Material Podcast host and UX designer Yasmine Evjen
-
Chrome 56 for Android brings new download section and more
-
Google Photos on Android gets a redesigned ‘albums’ tab
-
Android Nougat 7.1.2 update brings THIS great feature to even more devices
-
How to view and control Wi-Fi data usage on Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
Security News
Open Source ECOMP
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 8 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago