Red Hat and Fedora
-
Red Hat, Boston University Enter Tech Research & Education Partnership Agreement
Red Hat added the partnership will facilitate research, incubated projects and fellowship and internship programs for students and visiting scientists as part of efforts to integrate academic research and with open source technology.
The agreement will also support research efforts from Red Hat and Boston University communities through the Red Hat Emerging Technology Lab at BU.
-
The Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.
-
The Vetr Inc. Upgrades Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) to “Strong-Buy”
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Cut to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.
-
Earnings Forecast Research on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
PHP version 7.0.16RC1 and 7.1.2RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in remi-test repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests (for x86_64 only), and also as base packages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
Security News
Open Source ECOMP
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 8 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago