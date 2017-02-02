Development News: Rust 1.15, Seccomp, and High Priority Projects List
-
Rust Programming Language 1.15 Released
-
Announcing Rust 1.15
The Rust team is happy to announce the latest version of Rust, 1.15.0. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
-
Dz: Seccomp sandboxing not enabled for acme-client
-
The Free Software Foundation Overhauls its High Priority Projects List
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), which many of us on the open source scene instantly associate with Richard Stallman, has remained a steady champion of certain technology project concepts that are driven forward with purpose and good intent. One of the ways it recognizes such projects is through its High Priority Projects list.
Now, The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has announced a major update to its High Priority Free Software Projects (HPP) list. The latest revision of the list includes nine project areas, encompassing software projects, advancements in free software-compatible hardware, and efforts to expand and deepen the inclusivity of the free software community. Also, there is now a changelog to document revisions to the list. The committee published a full explanation of its work in March, and several members of the committee shared its findings at last year's LibrePlanet conference.
-
