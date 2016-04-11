OSS Leftovers
Open Source Drum Keyboard Could Be the Answer To VR’s Typing Woes
As someone who spends a lot of time inside of a virtual reality headset, this is something I find myself barking angrily to myself quite a bit. My neighbors love me.
The issues is that in order for a VR headset to function well it needs to keep outside light from getting inside. This is called “light leakage” and headsets block it by building a seal around your face where the headset meets it. With the exception of a small gap that usually appears around your nose, a VR headset is an impenetrable fortress for anything outside of the experience you are in. This is not so great for typing.
Open source enlightenment needed to end ‘dark ages’ of health IT
Your article – "Whatever happened to Open Source in 2016?" highlights the brief vogue that open source recently enjoyed in the NHS – 2014-15 – and now seems to have lost. It raises some good questions and important issues, though I sense some broader perspective may be worth adding here.
It’s worth remembering that healthcare is a well-established science – the first medical school established in the 9th century. While information technology is still a young science – the first MSc in software engineering dates from 1979.
Three Indonesian students win Google open source competition
Raefaldhi Amartya Junior from Haiku, Scott Moses Sunarto from Moving Blocks and Kaisar Arkhan from FOSSASIA open source organizations successfully completed the 842 tasks set during the seven-week competition period...
AT&T will prove 5G using open-source SDN technology
The blazing fast speed and low latency of 5G could suffer from the same obstacle that Gig-internet access does: a scarcity of apps that demonstrate its capabilities. Case in point: The Chattanooga municipal power company EPB slashed the price of Gig-internet to $69.95 per month because many customers opted for slower 100MB service at $59.95 because typical mobile and PC apps do not showcase the benefits of the top speed offering.
It is a chicken and egg problem, or more aptly the chicken and the app problem. Without high-speed infrastructure, apps cannot be built that demonstrate the capabilities of 5G. And without apps, infrastructure will not reach cost effectiveness and be deployed at scale. 5G will not scale without distributing the cloud platforms into the network infrastructure running on software-defined networking (SDN) commodity hardware.
Earlier this week, AT&T, the Linux foundation, IBM, Intel, Ericsson and others announced an open source partnership to contribute to a critical component of the SDN stack—Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy (ECOMP)—that in the future will run on the mass-produced, commodity telecom hardware.
An Open Source Data Analytics Library: Intel’s Impressive Entry
What comes after “Big Data”? I’d say “Faster Big Data.” And it’s going to be a game changer well beyond what Big Data has done so far.
Fast and efficient Big Data applications will change our lives. Some of them will drive our cars, move packages from warehouses to us, speed drugs from theory to reality, even predict crime. The applications seem limitless, and high performance will be revolutionary.
Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi: 3, 2, 1, and Zero
This promises to be great fun! I'm going to be combining two of my favorite things: Kali GNU/Linux software and various models of Raspberry Pi hardware. I have been looking forward to doing this since I first heard that there was a Kali Linux installation image for the Raspberry Pi. The general information about Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi is included in the Kali Linux Official Documentation. It describes two general concepts of putting Kali on a Pi, either using a pre-built installation image, or by creating a custom build. I will stick to the pre-built version for the time being, but I am sorely tempted to make a custom build of Kali with the i3 desktop for the Raspberry Pi.
Ubuntu Linux daddy Mark Shuttleworth: Carrots for Unity 8?
New year, new Linux – or, in the case of Ubuntu, two. As in years past, Canonical's distro gets two updates in 2017 – the spring and autumn releases numbered and named respectively 17.04, Zesty Zapus, and 17.10 – name TBD, actually. As ever there will be UI and experience fiddling – Zesty Zapus sees changes in windows management, the organisation of applications and there a new Mir abstraction is planned called Miral. What about some really big changes, like the Unity 8 shell and Mir itself?
Michael Larabel: How Do You Fedora?
Michael Larabel is an entrepreneur, software engineer and technology analyst. Larabel founded Phoronix Media in 2004. Phoronix is the leading destination for Linux hardware reviews and enthusiast-oriented Linux news. Michael also develops an automated open source benchmarking suite named the Phoronix Test Suite. The results from the suite are published on OpenBenchmarking.org. Michael was also the lead developer involved in a startup that was building a home monitoring and communication device to help those with neurodegenerative conditions and the elderly. That startup stalled due to burdensome regulations in the US around commercial health related devices. The device leveraged Linux and Larabel hopes to bring the project back to life one day. “I hope one day to find the time to clean-up and improve the code as it could be an interesting open-source project.”
Lenovo introduces $300 Yoga A12 convertible Android tablet with Halo keyboard
Lenovo today is introducing the Yoga A12 convertible tablet, a variation on its $500 Yoga Book with a larger display, stripped down specs, and a rose gold color option, alongside the more typical gunmetal gray. The device will be available on February 8 through Lenovo’s website, starting at $300. Whereas the Yoga Book was available with full Windows 10 or Android, the Yoga A12 is only available with Android. And while the Yoga A12 includes the Yoga Book’s controversial flat Halo keyboard — whose keys light up and provide distinctive haptic feedback when tapped — it doesn’t come with the ability to use the keyboard as a writing surface with the included “real pen” and paper for digital capture. Also: Lenovo's latest Android tablet is really a budget laptop Lenovo's Yoga A12 Android 2-in-1 has futuristic touch panel keyboard
