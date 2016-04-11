today's leftovers
-
RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Gets Support For Sparse Binding
Bas Nieuwenhuizen's driver hacking this weekend has led to support of Vulkan's sparseBinding feature within this open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.
-
Linux App Updates Round Up: Skype, Stacer, QupZilla, Wine
With FOSDEM 2017 in session over the weekend you might have had better things to do than monitor the web for minor updates to popular Linux apps.
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the Week 2017/05
-
The Ubuntu Tablet Was Announced One Year Ago Today
The world’s first, official Ubuntu Tablet was announced to the world one year ago today.
-
-
10 tips to free up storage space on your Android phone or tablet
-
Android Circuit: Galaxy S8 Launch Date, New Nokia Smartphone Leaks, Apple Beats Samsung
-
FOSDEM 2017 Day 1: Arrival
Extra t-shirt, check! Toothbrush, check! 60 pairs of socks, check! Friday the 3rd february was day 1 of my trip to FOSDEM with Open Source Aalborg. We’ve booked flight tickets so we can go early in the morning just to make the best out of the 4 days we’ll be staying in Brussels. 10 minutes intensive situps + 10 kilometers bike trip to the airport at 5 AM and you feel like you can do anything afterwards. At the local airport in Aalborg I met Daniel and Anders. Much of the morning we spent just talking while flights, escalators and trains would take us to our destination. In all three years I have attended FOSDEM, it has had 500-600 events happening over the course of just one weekend. Finding and planning which talks to see and handling conflicting talks is enough of a hassle that it appears there is even an apps for it. I’m not that big of a talk goer though. I’m looking much more forward to helping in the GNOME booth, visiting booths and speaking with people I haven’t had a conversation with face-to-face for many months.
-
BSD @ FOSDEM 2017: Encrypted Disks, Go, CloudABI
On Saturday at this year's FOSDEM conference there was a BSD developer room where various talks were had for European BSD fans.
For Phoronix BSD readers who weren't in attendance at this year's Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting, many of the PDF slides and videos have already been uploaded. When it comes to the BSD talks this year there was work presented on packaging Golang for pkgsrc, GELIBoot for booting FreeBSD from an encrypted disk, evolution on top of the BSD's, and CloudABI for FreeBSD.
-
Global Positioning System (GPS) Energetic Particle Data
Energetic particle data from the CXD and BDD instrument on the GPS constellation are available to the space weather research community. The release of these data supports the National Space Weather Action Plan which was recently published by the Executive Office of the President's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).
-
Corrode Is Still Advancing For Auto-Translating C Code To Rust
Free software developer Jamey Sharp continues working on his "Corrode" project for being able to automatically convert C code into Rust.
Corrode is all about converting C code to Rust, largely to migrate large, legacy code-bases over to Rust, which is known for its memory safety features and other benefits of a modern programming language. But Jamey Sharp does agree that not all C projects should turn to Rust but in cases like the CVS code-base, he continues to believe it's much better off (and safer) in Rust.
-
Metasploit Targets Hardware for IoT Security Penetration Testing
Open-source Metasploit penetration testing framework adds new hardware support, enabling researchers to target IoT devices, starting with automotive.
Security vendor Rapid7 has been helping to lead the open-source Metasploit penetration testing framework project since October 2009, largely focused on software. On Feb. 2, Rapid7 announced a new expansion of Metasploit's capabilities to enable security researchers to directly link to hardware for vulnerability testing.
The new hardware enablement is currently in the open-source Metasploit framework and is available via GitHub. Additionally, Rapid7 plans on packaging the capability in the standard open-source Metasploit community edition.
-
More in Tux Machines
Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi: 3, 2, 1, and Zero
This promises to be great fun! I'm going to be combining two of my favorite things: Kali GNU/Linux software and various models of Raspberry Pi hardware. I have been looking forward to doing this since I first heard that there was a Kali Linux installation image for the Raspberry Pi. The general information about Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi is included in the Kali Linux Official Documentation. It describes two general concepts of putting Kali on a Pi, either using a pre-built installation image, or by creating a custom build. I will stick to the pre-built version for the time being, but I am sorely tempted to make a custom build of Kali with the i3 desktop for the Raspberry Pi.
Ubuntu Linux daddy Mark Shuttleworth: Carrots for Unity 8?
New year, new Linux – or, in the case of Ubuntu, two. As in years past, Canonical's distro gets two updates in 2017 – the spring and autumn releases numbered and named respectively 17.04, Zesty Zapus, and 17.10 – name TBD, actually. As ever there will be UI and experience fiddling – Zesty Zapus sees changes in windows management, the organisation of applications and there a new Mir abstraction is planned called Miral. What about some really big changes, like the Unity 8 shell and Mir itself?
Michael Larabel: How Do You Fedora?
Michael Larabel is an entrepreneur, software engineer and technology analyst. Larabel founded Phoronix Media in 2004. Phoronix is the leading destination for Linux hardware reviews and enthusiast-oriented Linux news. Michael also develops an automated open source benchmarking suite named the Phoronix Test Suite. The results from the suite are published on OpenBenchmarking.org. Michael was also the lead developer involved in a startup that was building a home monitoring and communication device to help those with neurodegenerative conditions and the elderly. That startup stalled due to burdensome regulations in the US around commercial health related devices. The device leveraged Linux and Larabel hopes to bring the project back to life one day. “I hope one day to find the time to clean-up and improve the code as it could be an interesting open-source project.”
Lenovo introduces $300 Yoga A12 convertible Android tablet with Halo keyboard
Lenovo today is introducing the Yoga A12 convertible tablet, a variation on its $500 Yoga Book with a larger display, stripped down specs, and a rose gold color option, alongside the more typical gunmetal gray. The device will be available on February 8 through Lenovo’s website, starting at $300. Whereas the Yoga Book was available with full Windows 10 or Android, the Yoga A12 is only available with Android. And while the Yoga A12 includes the Yoga Book’s controversial flat Halo keyboard — whose keys light up and provide distinctive haptic feedback when tapped — it doesn’t come with the ability to use the keyboard as a writing surface with the included “real pen” and paper for digital capture. Also: Lenovo's latest Android tablet is really a budget laptop Lenovo's Yoga A12 Android 2-in-1 has futuristic touch panel keyboard
