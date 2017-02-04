Android Leftovers
Google is killing one of the best Android launchers
Google’s Now Launcher has been a staple of the Google Play Store for years. But according to a leaked email obtained by Android Police, Google will be removing the Now Launcher from the Play Store and ceasing major updates in the next few months.
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge won't receive Android 7.0 Nougat in all regions in Q1 2017
Android 7.0 Nougat starting rollout on unlocked Moto Z
The launch of Android Wear 2.0, LG ‘Watch Sport,’ ‘Watch Style’ moved to Feb. 8
Moto Z unlocked variants in the US start to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update
Cancel/Recall Android Remote Wipe: Your Options
Everything you need to know about using a MicroSD card on Android
Top 10: Android News Stories – 02/05/17
Twitter for Android adds GIF keyboard support
Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi: 3, 2, 1, and Zero
This promises to be great fun! I'm going to be combining two of my favorite things: Kali GNU/Linux software and various models of Raspberry Pi hardware. I have been looking forward to doing this since I first heard that there was a Kali Linux installation image for the Raspberry Pi. The general information about Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi is included in the Kali Linux Official Documentation. It describes two general concepts of putting Kali on a Pi, either using a pre-built installation image, or by creating a custom build. I will stick to the pre-built version for the time being, but I am sorely tempted to make a custom build of Kali with the i3 desktop for the Raspberry Pi.
Ubuntu Linux daddy Mark Shuttleworth: Carrots for Unity 8?
New year, new Linux – or, in the case of Ubuntu, two. As in years past, Canonical's distro gets two updates in 2017 – the spring and autumn releases numbered and named respectively 17.04, Zesty Zapus, and 17.10 – name TBD, actually. As ever there will be UI and experience fiddling – Zesty Zapus sees changes in windows management, the organisation of applications and there a new Mir abstraction is planned called Miral. What about some really big changes, like the Unity 8 shell and Mir itself?
Michael Larabel: How Do You Fedora?
Michael Larabel is an entrepreneur, software engineer and technology analyst. Larabel founded Phoronix Media in 2004. Phoronix is the leading destination for Linux hardware reviews and enthusiast-oriented Linux news. Michael also develops an automated open source benchmarking suite named the Phoronix Test Suite. The results from the suite are published on OpenBenchmarking.org. Michael was also the lead developer involved in a startup that was building a home monitoring and communication device to help those with neurodegenerative conditions and the elderly. That startup stalled due to burdensome regulations in the US around commercial health related devices. The device leveraged Linux and Larabel hopes to bring the project back to life one day. “I hope one day to find the time to clean-up and improve the code as it could be an interesting open-source project.”
Lenovo introduces $300 Yoga A12 convertible Android tablet with Halo keyboard
Lenovo today is introducing the Yoga A12 convertible tablet, a variation on its $500 Yoga Book with a larger display, stripped down specs, and a rose gold color option, alongside the more typical gunmetal gray. The device will be available on February 8 through Lenovo’s website, starting at $300. Whereas the Yoga Book was available with full Windows 10 or Android, the Yoga A12 is only available with Android. And while the Yoga A12 includes the Yoga Book’s controversial flat Halo keyboard — whose keys light up and provide distinctive haptic feedback when tapped — it doesn’t come with the ability to use the keyboard as a writing surface with the included “real pen” and paper for digital capture. Also: Lenovo's latest Android tablet is really a budget laptop Lenovo's Yoga A12 Android 2-in-1 has futuristic touch panel keyboard
