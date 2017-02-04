Software and today's howtos
-
View 360 Panorama Photos on Ubuntu with this Image Viewer Plugin
-
AV1 Is Making Progress As A Royalty-Free Video Codec Based Off VP9
The Alliance for Open Media continues working hard on their first video codec, dubbed AV1, that started off with the VP9 libvpx code-base and are pursuing to do for free video codecs what the Opus codec has done for audio.
AV1 strives to be a viable open, royalty-free video codec suitable for Internet video and developed by Alliance for Open Media. AV1 is still hoping to succeed VP9 and be a viable contender to HEVC/H.265, but not until later in 2017 is the bitstream format expected to be finalized and thus not until 2018 when we may begin seeing some AV1 adoption.
-
Vivaldi 1.7 Browser Gets a Release Candidate, Now Based on Chromium 56.0.2924.88
Softpedia was informed by Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard about the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Vivaldi 1.7 web browser, dubbed as Vivaldi Snapshot 1.7.735.36.
By our count, Vivaldi Snapshot 1.7.735.36 is the eighth released for the Vivaldi 1.7 development cycle. This is small release that rebases the web browser to Chromium 56.0.2924.88, updates various language translations, fixes a handful of regressions from previous versions, and improves the new History panel.
-
Will Skype’s Linux App Stop Working on March 1?
-
You Can Now Install Various KDE Apps from the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Snappy Store
In December last year, we reported on the work done by KDE Community developer Harald Sitter to bundle the official KDE applications as Snaps and make them available for installation on the Ubuntu Snappy Store.
A Snap build of the latest KDE Frameworks 5, a collection of add-on libraries for Qt 5, made its way into the Snappy Store, and can be easily installed on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system if you execute the "sudo snap install kde-frameworks-5" command in a terminal emulator.
-
LibreOffice 5.3 Upgrade Brings Open-Source Office Suite to the Cloud
The open-source LibreOffice office application suite has been improving steadily since 2010, when it was forked from the Oracle OpenOffice suite. The latest incremental milestone is LibreOffice version 5.3, released Feb. 1 and providing users with new features and improved performance. LibreOffice bundles multiple applications including the Writer Document, Calc Spreadsheet, Impress Presentation, Draw, Math Formula and Base Database. Among the numerous feature updates in Writer are new PDF document-handling capabilities that enable users to import and digitally sign existing documents. Writer also benefits from new table formatting capabilities and an easier-to-use side menu for page options. LibreOffice typically is available as the default office suite in many Linux distributions and freely available for Apple Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows applications. Plus, with LibreOffice 5.3, the whole office suite also can be deployed in the cloud. In this slide show, eWEEK takes a look at key features of LibreOffice 5.3.
-
Glibc 2.25 Now Available With getrandom(), Better Stack Smashing Protection
New features to glibc 2.25 include getentropy() and getrandom() functions, several other new functions, new math.h features, support for OpenBSD's explicit_bzero, most of glibc can now built with the stack smashing protector enabled, expanded coverage of GDB pretty printers, some new tunables, and a range of other work.
-
[Old] vc-dwim-1.8 released [stable]
-
[Old] GNU Screen v.4.5.0
-
A Makefile for your Go project
My most loathed feature of Go is the mandatory use of GOPATH: I do not want to put my own code next to its dependencies. Hopefully, this issue is slowly starting to be accepted by the main authors. In the meantime, you can workaround this problem with more opinionated tools (like gb) or by crafting your own Makefile.
-
nanotime 0.1.1
-
RcppCCTZ 0.2.1
-
IPv6 and OpenVPN on Linode Debian/Ubuntu VPS
-
How To Install The Java Runtime And Development Kit On Ubuntu
-
How To Enable Subtitles On Kodi 17 Krypton With Estuary Skin
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi: 3, 2, 1, and Zero
This promises to be great fun! I'm going to be combining two of my favorite things: Kali GNU/Linux software and various models of Raspberry Pi hardware. I have been looking forward to doing this since I first heard that there was a Kali Linux installation image for the Raspberry Pi. The general information about Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi is included in the Kali Linux Official Documentation. It describes two general concepts of putting Kali on a Pi, either using a pre-built installation image, or by creating a custom build. I will stick to the pre-built version for the time being, but I am sorely tempted to make a custom build of Kali with the i3 desktop for the Raspberry Pi.
Ubuntu Linux daddy Mark Shuttleworth: Carrots for Unity 8?
New year, new Linux – or, in the case of Ubuntu, two. As in years past, Canonical's distro gets two updates in 2017 – the spring and autumn releases numbered and named respectively 17.04, Zesty Zapus, and 17.10 – name TBD, actually. As ever there will be UI and experience fiddling – Zesty Zapus sees changes in windows management, the organisation of applications and there a new Mir abstraction is planned called Miral. What about some really big changes, like the Unity 8 shell and Mir itself?
Michael Larabel: How Do You Fedora?
Michael Larabel is an entrepreneur, software engineer and technology analyst. Larabel founded Phoronix Media in 2004. Phoronix is the leading destination for Linux hardware reviews and enthusiast-oriented Linux news. Michael also develops an automated open source benchmarking suite named the Phoronix Test Suite. The results from the suite are published on OpenBenchmarking.org. Michael was also the lead developer involved in a startup that was building a home monitoring and communication device to help those with neurodegenerative conditions and the elderly. That startup stalled due to burdensome regulations in the US around commercial health related devices. The device leveraged Linux and Larabel hopes to bring the project back to life one day. “I hope one day to find the time to clean-up and improve the code as it could be an interesting open-source project.”
Lenovo introduces $300 Yoga A12 convertible Android tablet with Halo keyboard
Lenovo today is introducing the Yoga A12 convertible tablet, a variation on its $500 Yoga Book with a larger display, stripped down specs, and a rose gold color option, alongside the more typical gunmetal gray. The device will be available on February 8 through Lenovo’s website, starting at $300. Whereas the Yoga Book was available with full Windows 10 or Android, the Yoga A12 is only available with Android. And while the Yoga A12 includes the Yoga Book’s controversial flat Halo keyboard — whose keys light up and provide distinctive haptic feedback when tapped — it doesn’t come with the ability to use the keyboard as a writing surface with the included “real pen” and paper for digital capture. Also: Lenovo's latest Android tablet is really a budget laptop Lenovo's Yoga A12 Android 2-in-1 has futuristic touch panel keyboard
Recent comments
4 days 7 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
10 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 18 hours ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago