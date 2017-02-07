Games for GNU/Linux
Croteam say all Serious Sam games are on their way to Linux with Vulkan, also VR on Linux teaser from Valve
Croteam have put up a very nice blog post about all their games and it seems all of them are coming to Linux now and with Vulkan too.
Croteam Bringing Vulkan & Linux Support To More Of Their Games
Croteam is working on a "Serious Fusion 2017 update" that for ALL of their games will feature Linux/SteamOS/OSX support along with Vulkan support, among other improvements.
Croteam put out a new blog post going over their latest development work at this Croatian studio. As with most studios in 2017, VR is a big focus and they continue investing heavily in Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, which is currently in Steam Early Access on Windows. They also confirmed that Serious Sam 4 is still happening. With their VR push, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope “Shanti” is coming and they are also working on SSVR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, and The Talos Principle VR.
GOG is having a weekly retro sale with six titles from the late 80's and 90's with Linux support
For nostalgic people: in its current Weekly Sale, GOG is featuring a couple of games with Linux support from the late 80's and 90's. Before someone points it out, yes, they're only a minority in a group of 20 games, but since it isn't a cumulative sale (in the sense that you won't be getting a bigger discount if you buy more games) it's worth to mention it for nostalgic players. The games are the following:
XCOM 2 updated by Feral to support Long War 2
That didn't take long, ideal! XCOM 2 [Steam] for Linux has been updated to support the huge Long War 2 mod! This mod is massive, seriously massive.
'Action Half-Life 2' version 3 released with a Linux version, here's how to install it
'Action Half-Life 2' [Official Site] version 3, a source-based modification aimed at simulating the experience of being in an action movie has released and it now has Linux support.
It's not actually a standalone mod, so it does require some fiddling to get it to run. Here's a quick rundown of how to do it.
Quetoo, a free and open source FPS is looking to get on Steam
The source is under the GPL, but some artwork and sounds are under different licenses. You can find it on github here and license information here.
The developers of Heavy Gear Assault say that supporting Linux is a 'top concern'
The Early Access release of Heavy Gear Assault [Steam] came and went and they had quite a number of issues with the Linux version, but they have made serious attempts to fix it.
They emailed in and spoke to me on Twitter and they confirmed Linux is a "high priority now". They also said in a public update "Supporting Linux and the Linux community is one of our top concerns.".
Bleed 2, a relentless 2D action game is now on Linux, ported by Ethan Lee
I've reached out for a review key, so hopefully I will be able to share some gameplay and some thoughts soon.
Here's Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Running on Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Guess we've missed this last year, but YouTube user John Cuppi has made a demo video to showcase the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system running on a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet and laptop device.
Docker 1.13.1 Implements Support for Global Scoped Network Plugins in Swarm Mode
Docker released today, February 8, 2017, the first point release of the major Docker 1.13 stable series of the open-source application container engine for Linux-based operating systems, as well as Microsoft Windows and OSX/Darwin.
Today in Techrights
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
