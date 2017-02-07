Linux and Graphics
Threaded GL Dispatch Code For Mesa Sent Out For Review
Marek Olšák volleyed the 26 patches needed for Mesa supporting threaded OpenGL dispatch onto the Mesa mailing list for some additional public review.
For the background to the story, read Mesa Threaded OpenGL Dispatch Finally Landing, Big Perf Win For Some Games. Long story short, the RadeonSI developers are interested in merging the OpenGL threaded dispatch support into core Mesa. The code has been floating around for a few years un-merged but has the potential for affecting some Linux games with greater performance, such as Borderlands 2 as one example where it can be as much as 70% faster.
Samsung Exynos DRM Changes Queued For Linux 4.11
Inki Dae has submitted the Exynos DRM driver changes to DRM-Next as material for the upcoming Linux 4.11 cycle.
RadeonSI Patches Emerge For ARB_sparse_buffer
GDC sounds like it will be fun this year with AMD, NVIDIA, Khronos, Unity & Croteam all talking Vulkan
This year's GDC sounds like it might be quite interesting! AMD, NVIDIA, Khronos, Unity, Croteam and more have announced they will be doing a bunch of talks and some of them will be about Vulkan.
Watch this video of David Airlie (Redhat) talking about Vulkan and other bits
Something that sadly got buried in my inbox is this video of David Airlie (Redhat) talking about the Vulkan Graphics API.
Intel Celeron/Pentium/Core i3/i5/i7 - NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance
Five AMD/NVIDIA graphics cards tested on five different Intel Kabylake processors from a low-end $40 Celeron CPU to a high-end Core i7 7700K is the focus of today's Linux benchmarking. Various OpenGL and Vulkan Linux gaming benchmarks were run to see how the RadeonSI and NVIDIA Linux performance evolves from a Celeron G3930 to Pentium G4600 to Core i3 7100 to Core i5 7600K to Core i7 7700K.
Here's Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Running on Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Guess we've missed this last year, but YouTube user John Cuppi has made a demo video to showcase the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system running on a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet and laptop device.
Docker 1.13.1 Implements Support for Global Scoped Network Plugins in Swarm Mode
Docker released today, February 8, 2017, the first point release of the major Docker 1.13 stable series of the open-source application container engine for Linux-based operating systems, as well as Microsoft Windows and OSX/Darwin.
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
