Bixby AI assistant to support up to 8 languages, further benefiting Tizen ecosystem

We are excited about the possibilities that Samsung’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) virtual assistant, named Bixby, will bring to Samsung devices. The latest news today is that Bixby will support for up to 8 languages at launch, which will include English, Korean and Chinese. Samsung acquired Viv Labs with the sole purpose of building a new and powerful virtual assistant that rivals those offered by its competitor’s. The first device to support Bixby will be the Samsung S8 and we are hoping soon thereafter it will be the next Tizen smartphone, which will be released later this year. This should help raise the profile of Tizen in the smartphone world and offer consumers another reason to choose Tizen.

Turns Out Ubuntu 16.04.2 Is Shipping with Mesa 12.0.6, Here's How to Use Mesa 13

After it has been delayed twice, the highly anticipated Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS update is finally launching today, February 9, 2017, but it will include an older version of the Mesa 3D Graphics Library.

Android Wear 2.0 debuts on two LG watches

Google released Android Wear 2.0, available on the new LG Watch Style and Sport, with an overhauled UI, autonomy, LTE, app downloads, and Google Assistant. Google’s Android Wear distribution for smartwatches and wearables has cumulatively held its own against the Apple Watch, but considering the sorry state of the smartwatch market in general, that’s not saying much. Google is giving it at least one more shot, however, with the release of the Android Wear 2.0.