Only five days after releasing Linux kernel 4.9.8, developer Greg Kroah-Hartman today announced the general availability of the ninth maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel series.
With 74 files changed (506 insertions and 321 deletions), Linux kernel 4.9.9 is now considered the most advanced and secure stable kernel version there is for a Linux-based operating system. According to the appended shortlog, the biggest part of the patch are updated drivers, this time for things like BCMA, DMA, GPU (AMDGPU, Intel i915, Nouveau), iiO, HID, InfiniBand, PCI, PINCTRL, USB, Vhost, and Virtio.
After informing the Linux community today about the availability of Linux kernel 4.9.9, renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the release of the long-term supported Linux 4.4.48 kernel.
libinput has a couple of features that 'automagically' work on touchpads such as disable-while-typing and the lid switch triggered disabling of touchpads and disabling the touchpad when an external mouse is plugged in [1]. But not all of these features make sense on all touchpads. For example, an Apple Magic Trackpad doesn't need disable-while-typing because unless you have a creative arrangement of input devices [2], the touchpad won't be where your palm is likely to hit it. Likewise, a Logitech T650 connected over a unifying receiver shouldn't get disabled when the laptop lid closes.
With Mesa 17.0 due to be released any day now, here are fresh benchmarks of Mesa 17.0's Git code as of Friday compared to Mesa 12.0.6, Mesa 13.0.4, and the current Mesa 17.1-devel Git master code. Not only is the i965 OpenGL driver performance being examined but also the ANV Vulkan driver present since Mesa 12.
In continuation of this morning's article about Valve Planning To Carry Mesa GL Thread Feature On SteamOS, Per-Game Features, it looks like the developers working for Valve on the open-source Linux graphics driver stack are looking to do more in the per-game profile space.
It's looking like Valve will begin carrying some out-of-tree patches for their Mesa packages they use on SteamOS.
The discussion around OpenGL threaded dispatch for Mesa hasn't ended. There is opposition to landing this code in mainline Mesa if there are Piglit regressions, the potential for game/application crashes, and other issues, even if the feature were to be enabled by default.
It feels like the work on power management / clock-gating / PowerPlay is a never-ending mission within the AMDGPU DRM driver -- more work has been queued up for the next kernel cycle.
Last week was the main AMDGPU features for Linux 4.11 being submitted to DRM-Next. In that article you can find out about the various new features that will premiere in the DRM driver with Linux 4.11. There was power management work as part of that earlier pull while coming today were some fixes of material to land for Linux 4.11.
AMDGPU's DC display code (better known as DAL) received some fresh patches on the public mailing list this week to improve its atomic mode-setting implementation.
One of the latest projects by AMD developers working on their open-source Linux DRM kernel driver has been for "addressing some of the problems in DC's atomic implementation."
In addition to AMD having open-sourced their UMR debugger a few days back, over in their "GPU Open" team they open-sourced the Radeon GPU Analyzer.
GNU/Linux Release of Civilization VI and Performance Tests (Benchmarks)
Linux gamers got some great news this morning when Civilization VI finally debuted on the Penguin-loving platform. But, as the day progresses, those same gamers are finding out more and more that has made some regret their purchase.
I was very surprised to find out that I was able to get Intel HD Graphics working with Aspyr Media's latest Linux game port, Civilization VI. Here are some benchmark results.
Aspyr Media only lists NVIDIA graphics as officially supported, but I couldn't resist trying out the latest-generation Intel Kabylake graphics for this game. Yesterday I posted 14-way NVIDIA benchmarks of Civilization 6 on Linux while my RadeonSI results are coming up shortly...
Since yesterday's release of Civilization VI for Linux, ported by Aspyr Media, we have published a 14-way NVIDIA GPU comparison with this newest high-profile Linux game release. This morning I also shared some Intel Kabylake game figures for Civilization 6 while now the focus is on RadeonSI.
With Intel Kabylake graphics on Mesa working (albeit very slowly) for Aspyr Media's latest Linux game port, Civilization VI, and RadeonSI Gallium3D running too albeit at a less than desirable speed, I decided to try running the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver with this latest AAA Linux game release.
I tried Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D from Mesa 17.1-devel Git this morning. I was running the Linux 4.10 kernel and had enabled NvBoost=2 mode and re-clocked the graphics card to its 0f performance state. The NVIDIA graphics card for this open-source driver testing was the GeForce GTX 780 Ti Kepler.
Why I’m going back to Linux after five years of using macOS
I’ve been a supporter of the Electronic Frontier Foundation since 2004. Their work on privacy, free expression and technology are all things I am passionate about. For the last year or so, I have become more concerned with privacy issues in technology. The rise in big data and how everything is tracking everything we do has given me significant concerns. I’ve been giving a lot of thought to which ecosystems I want to stay in. I’m not going to say I trust any of these technology companies, but I can control (or minimize) my footprint with some of these companies.
