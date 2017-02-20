Real-time Linux explained, and contrasted with Xenomai and RTAI
At ELC Europe, Real-time Linux developer Jan Altenberg described the progress of RTL, compared it to Xenomai and RTAI, and unveiled new benchmarks.
Real-time Linux (RTL), a form of mainline Linux enabled with PREEMPT_RT, has come a long way in the past decade. Some 80 percent of the deterministic PREEMPT_RT patch is now available in the mainline kernel itself. Yet, backers of the strongest alternative to the single-kernel RTL on Linux — the dual-kernel Xenomai — continue to claim a vast superiority in reduced latency. In an Embedded Linux Conference Europe presentation in October, Jan Altenberg rebutted these claims while offering an overview of the real-time topic.
