Sailfish OS 2.1.0 now available to early access for Jolla devices
This is our biggest release in a while after Aurajoki. It marks thousands of bug fixes with fundamental improvements to the operating system and is now available for early access across Jolla devices.
2.1.0 is named after Finland’s Iijoki, located in Northern Ostrobothnia, which flows 370 kilometers into the gulf of Bothnia.
Iijoki brings major architectural changes to Sailfish OS by introducing Qt 5.6 UI framework, BlueZ 5 Bluetooth stack and basic implementations of 64-bit architecture. It also brings improvements to the camera software with faster shutter speeds, initial support for Virtual Private Networks (VPN), option to enlarge UI fonts to different levels and last but not least, a large number of bug and error fixes mostly reported by our community.
Also: 2.1.0/Iijoki
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
Phoronix on Graphics: Mesa and AMDMesa:
GNU/Linux Release of Civilization VI and Performance Tests (Benchmarks)
Why I’m going back to Linux after five years of using macOS
I’ve been a supporter of the Electronic Frontier Foundation since 2004. Their work on privacy, free expression and technology are all things I am passionate about. For the last year or so, I have become more concerned with privacy issues in technology. The rise in big data and how everything is tracking everything we do has given me significant concerns. I’ve been giving a lot of thought to which ecosystems I want to stay in. I’m not going to say I trust any of these technology companies, but I can control (or minimize) my footprint with some of these companies.
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 14 hours ago
18 weeks 17 hours ago
18 weeks 2 days ago