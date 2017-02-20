Phoronix on Graphics: Mesa and AMD
Mesa:
Mesa 17.0 Benchmarks With Intel: Noticeably Better Vulkan Performance
With Mesa 17.0 due to be released any day now, here are fresh benchmarks of Mesa 17.0's Git code as of Friday compared to Mesa 12.0.6, Mesa 13.0.4, and the current Mesa 17.1-devel Git master code. Not only is the i965 OpenGL driver performance being examined but also the ANV Vulkan driver present since Mesa 12.
Mesa RFC Changes To Help Worms WMD, Tropico 5 & Crookz
In continuation of this morning's article about Valve Planning To Carry Mesa GL Thread Feature On SteamOS, Per-Game Features, it looks like the developers working for Valve on the open-source Linux graphics driver stack are looking to do more in the per-game profile space.
Valve Planning To Carry Mesa GL Thread Feature On SteamOS, Per-Game Features
It's looking like Valve will begin carrying some out-of-tree patches for their Mesa packages they use on SteamOS.
The discussion around OpenGL threaded dispatch for Mesa hasn't ended. There is opposition to landing this code in mainline Mesa if there are Piglit regressions, the potential for game/application crashes, and other issues, even if the feature were to be enabled by default.
AMD:
AMDGPU Gets More Power-Related Fixes In Linux 4.11
It feels like the work on power management / clock-gating / PowerPlay is a never-ending mission within the AMDGPU DRM driver -- more work has been queued up for the next kernel cycle.
Last week was the main AMDGPU features for Linux 4.11 being submitted to DRM-Next. In that article you can find out about the various new features that will premiere in the DRM driver with Linux 4.11. There was power management work as part of that earlier pull while coming today were some fixes of material to land for Linux 4.11.
AMDGPU DC/DAL Code Receives Atomic Improvements
AMDGPU's DC display code (better known as DAL) received some fresh patches on the public mailing list this week to improve its atomic mode-setting implementation.
One of the latest projects by AMD developers working on their open-source Linux DRM kernel driver has been for "addressing some of the problems in DC's atomic implementation."
Radeon GPU Analyzer Open-Sourced: Analyze OpenGL / Vulkan / OpenCL
In addition to AMD having open-sourced their UMR debugger a few days back, over in their "GPU Open" team they open-sourced the Radeon GPU Analyzer.
Kernel Space/Linux
