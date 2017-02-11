On January 4, the Inkscape project released the latest stable version of its open-source vector-graphics editor. Version 0.92 adds a new tool for creating flexible color gradients that can vary with almost arbitrary complexity and it adds new capabilities to many of its existing drawing tools. There are new features to be found in the set of bundled extensions and path effects, as well as important updates to font features and to the application's ability to tune the XML objects in a scalable vector graphics (SVG) file. There are also some changes to how Inkscape handles some core document properties, however — changes that are mandatory if Inkscape is to fully support the SVG specification, but that might trip up unsuspecting users.

The 0.92 release was accompanied by a detailed set of release notes on the Inkscape wiki. The project has long required developers who check in new features to document those features in the upcoming release-notes page, an admirable practice that other free-software projects would do well to consider. If anything, the wiki page for a new release can veer toward being overly detailed but, on the other hand, there is never a last-minute scramble to write release notes from memory and risk accidentally leaving out something important.