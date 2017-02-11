Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Leftovers: Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of February 2017 10:50:25 PM Filed under
Software
  • {New] Green Recorder
  • The Mach-O Transition: Darling in the Past 5 Years

    Darling has been under development for almost five years now, which invites the questions — what has happened over the past years, are we getting anywhere and when will we get there.

  • The Inkscape 0.92 release

    On January 4, the Inkscape project released the latest stable version of its open-source vector-graphics editor. Version 0.92 adds a new tool for creating flexible color gradients that can vary with almost arbitrary complexity and it adds new capabilities to many of its existing drawing tools. There are new features to be found in the set of bundled extensions and path effects, as well as important updates to font features and to the application's ability to tune the XML objects in a scalable vector graphics (SVG) file. There are also some changes to how Inkscape handles some core document properties, however — changes that are mandatory if Inkscape is to fully support the SVG specification, but that might trip up unsuspecting users.

    The 0.92 release was accompanied by a detailed set of release notes on the Inkscape wiki. The project has long required developers who check in new features to document those features in the upcoming release-notes page, an admirable practice that other free-software projects would do well to consider. If anything, the wiki page for a new release can veer toward being overly detailed but, on the other hand, there is never a last-minute scramble to write release notes from memory and risk accidentally leaving out something important.

  • Komorebi - Awesome Wallpapers Manager for Linux
  • Screenlets (Desktop Widgets) Fixed For Ubuntu 16.04, Available In PPA

    The Screenlets package was removed from the official Ubuntu 16.04 (and newer) repositories because it no longer worked, however, Hrotkó Gábor fixed various issues that prevented the application and some of its widgets from working, and uploaded a new version to the official Screenlets PPA, for Ubuntu 16.04.

    While the PPA doesn't officially support it, you can also use it in Ubuntu 16.10.

  • Top 7 Tools that can automate Linux Admin Task

    Puppet is an open source tool designed to make automation and reporting much easier for system administrators. It is basically a configuration management software that helps in configuring and maintaining your servers and other systems in your network. Generally, Server administrators spend a lot of time doing the same task again and again daily. They always wanted to automate these tasks, so as to get more time to work on other projects or learn new concepts and scripting languages. Tasks can be automated by writing scripts, but in companies with a larger network, scripts don’t come in handy.

  • Where has my disk space gone? Flame graphs for file systems

    My laptop was recently running low on available disk space, and it was a mystery as to why. I have different tools to explore the file system, including running the "find / -ls" command from a terminal, but they can be time consuming to use. I wanted a big picture view of space by directories, subdirectories, and so on.

  • LosslessCut Is An Easy To Use Video Cutter (Cross-Platform)

    According to its GitHub page, LosslessCut doesn't re-encode or decode the videos, making it very fast and especially useful for large videos.

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat and Fedora

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

  • Oracle refuses to accept pro-Google “fair use” verdict in API battle
    Google successfully made its case to a jury last year that its use of Java APIs in Android was "fair use." A San Francisco federal jury rejected Oracle's claim that the mobile system infringed Oracle's copyrights. But Oracle isn't backing down. Late Friday, the company appealed the high-profile verdict to a federal appeals court. This is the latest stage of a seemingly never-ending legal battle over intellectual property that began in 2010. The conflict has meandered through two federal trials, in addition to multiple trips to the appellate courts and to the Supreme Court.
  • Most Successful Launch in History. Fastest Ever to 1 Billion Dollars. Fastest EVER. Mobile Is the Magical Money-Making Machine. I am talking about Pokemon Go of course
    Lets talk Pokemon Go. Mobile is the Magical Money-Making Machine. It is LITERALLY the fastest way to make money on the planet. The richest company in human history was on the brink of bankruptcy three decades ago. Then it discovered mobile. The second most valuable company in human history was a clueless internet search engine that said quite openly, we don't know how we'll make money but we'll figure it out. They found mobile. And the fastest ever company to become one of the 5 richest in the world, was also lost in its core business struggling to make money with social media. Then it discovered mobile. The secret sauce to why Apple, Google and Facebook are so filthy rich and profitable and valuable, they don't know what to do with their money - the secret is, Mobile. Mobile is the Magical Money-Making Machine! I should know, I literally wrote the book on how this industry makes its money (15 years ago, M-Profits, my second global bestseller, was translated and into multiple printings).
  • Google hints at Assistant coming to existing Android devices
  • Why You Shouldn’t Root Your Android Phone
  • Must read: top 10 Android stories

Linux 4.10-rc8

Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Read more Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6