Epoxy is a small library that GTK+, and other projects, use in order to access the OpenGL API in somewhat sane fashion, hiding all the awful bits of craziness that actually need to happen because apparently somebody dosed the water supply at SGI with large quantities of LSD in the mid-‘90s, or something.

As an added advantage, Epoxy is also portable on different platforms, which is a plus for GTK+.

Since I’ve started using Meson for my personal (and some work-related) projects as well, I’ve been on the lookout for adding Meson build rules to other free and open source software projects, in order to improve both their build time and portability, and to improve Meson itself.

As a small, portable project, Epoxy sounded like a good candidate for the port of its build system from autotools to Meson.