GNOME News
halting problem :: Epoxy
Epoxy is a small library that GTK+, and other projects, use in order to access the OpenGL API in somewhat sane fashion, hiding all the awful bits of craziness that actually need to happen because apparently somebody dosed the water supply at SGI with large quantities of LSD in the mid-‘90s, or something.
As an added advantage, Epoxy is also portable on different platforms, which is a plus for GTK+.
Since I’ve started using Meson for my personal (and some work-related) projects as well, I’ve been on the lookout for adding Meson build rules to other free and open source software projects, in order to improve both their build time and portability, and to improve Meson itself.
As a small, portable project, Epoxy sounded like a good candidate for the port of its build system from autotools to Meson.
Meson Build System Takes 45% Less Time Than Autotools For Epoxy
GNOME developers continue investing in the Meson Build System and the results continue to be much faster than Autotools and generally other build systems too.
GNOME developer Emmanuele Bassi shared his latest findings after bringing Meson over to libepoxy, the library for abstracting some of the OpenGL / OpenGL ES differences and setup behavior across windowing systems and other environments.
A new way of writing Gtk+ applications
I love working with Gtk+ - it is a great GUI toolkit with a good developer experience. But React has totally changed how GUI apps are written.
[Vide] [GNOME 3.24] User Accounts - Feb 10
GNOME MPV is a Sleek GTK+ Frontend for mpv
I recently blogged about my love affair (of sorts) with mpv, the nimble, open-source media player based on mplayer.
Stock mpv is, for those used to all-singing and all-dancing video players, a little… austere. GNOME MPV is an attractive GTK+ front-end to mpv.
If you find mpv too minimal, gnome-mpv is sure to help.
Red Hat and Fedora
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
