Android Leftovers
9 new things you can do with your Android Wear smartwatch
Google redesigned the interface and added new features that are aimed directly at competing with the Apple Watch, and giving Android fans a more capable wearable.
Working on an Android tablet, 2017 edition
A big contributor to this has been the plethora of work-oriented tablets and convertibles released since then.
The Future Of Android-x86 Is In Question [Ed: they became anti-Google]
Android-x86 has been an open-source project for the past 7+ years for providing suitable Intel/AMD hardware support for Google's Android operating system. Unfortunately, its project leader may be stepping away.
Chih-Wei Huang who co-founded the Android-x86 open-source project in 2009 may be parting ways with it.
How to hide photos on an Android phone and keep those saucy snaps private
Lenovo Yoga Book a month later: Android at work
Android 7.0 Nougat: Sony is rolling out update to EVEN MORE devices
Nougat is installed on a measly 1.2 per cent of Android devices
You’re not alone in waiting for the Android 7.0 Nougat update
NVIDIA Releases Android 7.0 Update for SHIELD Tablet
Android’s convenient Instant Tethering is now rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices
Android Instant Tethering connects a tablet to your smarphone’s data connection
The Honor 8 is getting Android Nougat, but what about other US-released Honor phones?
Internet of Things: Google Releases Android Things Developer Preview 2
Android Wear 2.0, Vizio gets caught, and more on this week's Vergecast
Android Wear 2.0 uses offline AI for its smart replies
US Software Company Reopens Lawsuit Against Google Over Android System
BlackBerry Mercury vs BlackBerry Priv - Release Date, Price, Android Phones COMPARED
Android Circuit: Galaxy S8 Battery Fears, Secrets Of Nokia's Android Smartphone, New Pixel 2 Leaks
Red Hat and Fedora
today's howtos
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
