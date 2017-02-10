Linux 4.10-rc8 Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available