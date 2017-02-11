An Everyday Linux User Review Of Fedora 25 - Oh No, So Many Problems
So where does that leave us?
I have always loved Fedora but I love music more and the amount of hassle and the amount of hoops I have had to jump through to try and get it working this time is just not worth the effort. The Google Chrome thing is also an issue for me. It works fine in openSUSE so why is it not working in Fedora?
Wayland seems to be performing well enough and I haven't experienced any problems that seem to be related to the graphical side of things.
Unfortunately I have witnessed far too many errors, notifications, application crashes and general pointless pain to be able to recommend Fedora 25. Fedora 23 worked great, 25 doesn't.
I recommend either CentOS or openSUSE for now.
