Today in Techrights
- After Ruinous Kappos (Former IBM) Tenure at USPTO the Big Blue — Along With Front Groups — Muscles Its Way Into US Patent Policy
- IAM ‘Magazine’ as Megaphone for Chamber of Corporates (CoC), Which Tries Shaming India Into Software Patenting
- Nazi Analogies at the EPO Are the Work of Battistelli, Who Libels Staff Representatives and Judges by Calling Them Nazis and Criminals
- Not Only EPO Staff Are Committing Suicide; the EPO as a Whole is Committing Institutional Suicide
- Microsoft’s Latest Attack Plan on GNU/Linux Has Become Clearer and It’s Still About Software Patents
- Links 12/2/2017: Microsoft-Connected ‘Study’ on Munich, Chromebooks are Spreading
- Links 9/2/2017: Atom 1.14, Wine-Staging 2.1, Sailfish OS 2.1.0
Red Hat and Fedora
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
