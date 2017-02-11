Leftovers: Software (Ardour 5.6, Parole 0.9 and More)
Ardour 5.6 released
Another two months of development has rolled by, involving more than 600 commits by developers, and it's time for us to release Ardour 5.6. Although there are no major new features in this release, there is the usual list of dozens of bug fixes major and minor, plus some workflow and GUI enhancements. There has been a significant rearrangement of the transport bar to try to use space more efficiently and effectively. The new design also permits session navigation while using the Mixer tab, and there are numerous optionally visible elements. Similarly, the Preferences dialog was rearranged to try to make it easier to find and browse the many, many available options. Other interesting new features: session archiving, a new General MIDI default synth for MIDI tracks, and direct and immediate control of routing for heavily multichannel (typically multitimbral) synth plugins.
Ardour 5.6 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Available this weekend is the newest release of the Ardour digital audio workstation software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Ardour 5.6 features some speed-up improvements in different areas, a mini-timeline was added to the toolbar, there's the ability to archive a session, various editor improvements, restored save-as support to work as intended, and more. There are also action/binding changes, scripting improvements, plugin improvements, and a wide-range of fixes.
Roundup of Recent App Updates: Harmony, Komorebi, Alduin
Time for our weekly round up of recent app updates that weren’t quite big enough to merit their own dedicated post
If you’re averse to Electron apps you’re advised to look away now. If an app you love got an update this week chances are it’s because we didn’t know about it, rather than we hate the app.
Xfce’s Parole Media Player Gets First Update In Over a Year
Parole 0.9.0 brings a number of new features to Linux desktops, including a new mini-mode, working ‘play’ and ‘replay’ icons in the content area, and the window title and content title show the filename if no corresponding ID3 tag is detected.
Xfce Parole Media Player 0.9 Released
Xfce developers have restored work on their Parole Media Player as the primary media player for this lightweight desktop environment.
Write Markdown with 8 Exceptional Open Source Editors
By way of a succinct introduction, Markdown is a lightweight plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber together with Aaron Swartz. Markdown offers individuals “to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML)”. Markdown’s syntax consists of easy to remember symbols. It has a gentle learning curve; you can literally learn the Markdown syntax in the time it takes to fry some mushrooms (that’s about 10 minutes). By keeping the syntax as simple as possible, the risk of errors is minimized. Besides being a friendly syntax, it has the virtue of producing clean and valid (X)HTML output. If you have seen my HTML, you would know that’s pretty essential.
Red Hat and Fedora
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
