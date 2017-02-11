Red Hat and Fedora
Price Forecast For Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Stock At $85.335
Ruling stocks in today’s market: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
The Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22,863,000 Stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT)
The Red Hat Inc. (RHT) EVP Delisa Alexander Sells 16,712 Shares
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Receives $86.15 Average PT from Brokerages
Python GTK+ 3 workshop on FEDORA #LinuXatPUCP
Yesterday we celebrated a very nice workshop. Students from universities such as UNTELS, UPIG, UTP, UNMSM, UNI, UIGV and PUCP gathered together to follow the Python GTK+3 tutorial.
The future of Fedora QA
Welcome to version 2.0 of this blog post! This space was previously occupied by a whole bunch of longwinded explanation about some changes that are going on in Fedoraland, and are going to be accelerating (I think) in the near future. But it was way too long. So here’s the executive summary!
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
