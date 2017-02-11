GNOME News
-
New Users Panel
The GNOME Control Center redesign goes on. This release we are happy to announce the new Users Panel design. As you can see in the preview video below, we are moving away from a two column panel into a single page concept. These changes make the panel way clearer specially with the new shell.
-
Google Code In at coala
We have always been active in engaging newcomers and teaching people about Open Source. It is only natural that we think and work towards helping pupils all over the world take this step and learn about contributing to open source. (If you are a teacher and reading this, reach out to us on coala.io/chat – we’re very interested in working with you and are also starting an initiative in germany to connect to schools.)
-
Recipes by mail
Since I last wrote about GNOME recipes, we’ve mainly focused on completing our feature set for 3.24.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.10-rc8
Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10. It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the final release today. But I decided that there's also no huge overriding reason to do so (other than getting back to the usual "rc7 is the last rc" schedule, which would have been nice), and with travel coming up, I decided that I didn't really need to open the merge window. I've done merge windows during travel before, but I just prefer not to. If it was the second week of the merge window when the big bulk of stuff had been merged, that would be one thing, but that's not how the schedule turned out. Also: Linux 4.10-rc8 Kernel Released, Final Pushed Out By One Week Linux Kernel 4.10 Delayed by a Week, Last Release Candidate Is Now Available
Recent comments
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 2 hours ago
16 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago