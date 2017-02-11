Games for GNU/Linux
'The Dweller' is a short and minimalistic but incredibly fun and solid puzzler that I highly recommend
The Dweller is one of those obscure games that for some reason, despite being well made and original they pass completely unnoticed under the radar, and once you finally play them you not only feel you've spent a couple of hours on a worthy title, but also the fact itself of finding them is totally rewarding.
Gunmetal Arcadia released with same-day Linux support
With so many releases lately, it’s a little hard to keep up with things sometimes. J. Kyle Pittman, creator of Super Win the Game, released his latest game earlier in the week and it combines colorful retro visuals with tightly precise gameplay.
Typoman: Revised released for Linux, a puzzle platformer with some word puzzling mixed in
An indie puzzle platformer, where you must control the world around you with words, by the name of Typoman: Revised has made its way onto Linux via Steam.
Typoman: Revised is a quite interesting puzzle platformer, where you control a character in a dark and dangerous world. To survive you need to rely on your ability to change the world around you by organizing letters you find into words, which have a physical effect on various aspects of the environment. For example, you can turn on various machinery by forming the word ”ON” or drop down a ladder by forming the word ”DOWN”. Finding the right letters and then figuring out which exact word will help you in any given scenario is fundamentally part of the puzzles.
