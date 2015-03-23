CRUX 3.3 Linux Operating System Released with Linux 4.9.6, X.Org Server 1.19.1
After being in development since the end of 2015, the CRUX 3.3 open-source Linux-based operating system has been released this past weekend, and it's now available for download.
Shipping with a multilib toolchain consisting of the Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.24, GNU Binutils 2.27, and GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6.3.0, CRUX 3.3 is powered by a kernel from the long-term supported and most advanced Linux 4.9 kernel branch, namely Linux kernel 4.9.6, and an updated graphics stack based on X.Org 7.7 and X.Org Server 1.19.1. Some important libraries have also been updated in CRUX 3.3.
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
