Leftovers: Software
-
Video: State of Linux Containers
In this video from the 2017 HPC Advisory Council Stanford Conference, Christian Kniep from Gaikai presents: Best Practices: State of Linux Containers.
-
Telegram on Mobile and openSUSE
Small Messaging Service, or SMS, is a very common and popular way to communicate today. It is a convenient way to transmit a short message. It has seemingly evolved into a way to carry on conversations throughout the day… but it is so 2007...
[...]
Privacy: The people behind Telegram are not making money off of your data and take privacy quite seriously. They have received a “generous donation” by an individual and have quite enough money for the time being. Maybe eventually they will have a paid service but not now.
-
NixNote An Unofficial Evernote Client For Linux/Ubuntu/Fedora
Evernote is arguably the most popular and powerful note-taking tool available. You can save notes in different forms like text, pictures, videos, voice memos and web pages. There are clients available for the web, desktop operating systems (Windows and Mac) as well as mobile devices (Android and iOS) but none for the Linux desktop. There are a few third-party options available including GeekNote, Everpad and NixNote.
-
After a Year in Development, Parole Media Player 0.9 Arrives with New Mini Mode
-
Ardour 5.6 Open-Source DAW Improves Unloading of Large Sessions, Adds Many Fixes
A new important update of the Ardour open-source and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) software has been released this past weekend for Linux-based operating systems, as well as macOS and Microsoft Windows platforms.
Ardour 5.6 comes two months after the release of the previous version, and it looks like it's yet another big update implementing numerous improvements and fixing some of those nasty bugs reported by users lately. For example, the transport bar has been greatly revamped to use space more effectively and efficiently, and there's a new design that allows for session navigation while the Mixer tab is in use.
-
KDE Frameworks 5.31 Adds Qt 5.8 Support for C++ Highlighting, over 70 Bug Fixes
KDE announced this weekend the general availability of the monthly maintenance update to their open-source KDE Frameworks project, a collection of over 70 add-on libraries for Qt 5 providing common functionality for many KDE apps.
KDE Frameworks 5.31.0 is here with a total of 72 changes across most of its components, including Attica, which now supports display_name in categories, the Breeze icons, the framework integration, as well as KArchive archive manager and KAuth.
-
Kdenlive 16.12.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with GPU Improvements, More
Now that the second maintenance update to the KDE Applications 16.12 software suite for KDE Plasma desktops arrived, it's time for the Kdenlive developers to tell us all about the new features implemented in Kdenlive 16.12.2.
>From the release notes, it looks like Kdenlive 16.12.2 is a small bugfix release adding a total of 20 changes, as the development team is currently concentrating all of their efforts on the refactoring of the timeline with its highly anticipated professional-grade feature and an extra layer of stability.
-
Canonical Now Offers Mesa 13.0.4 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 in a PPA
As we reported earlier this week, the soon-to-be-released Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system won't ship with the latest Mesa 13.0.x 3D Graphics Library, but with Mesa 12.0.6.
If you're reading our previous report, we've provided users with detailed instructions on how to upgrade their Mesa graphics stack from version 12.0.6 to 13.0.4, but it now looks like Canonical's Timo Aaltonen has prepared a PPA (Personal Package Archive) for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 with Mesa 13.0.4.
-
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
10 Open Source Challenges
For the open source movement, things seem to be going better than ever. Desktop Linux still hasn't caught on the way advocates had hoped, but within the enterprise, open source is becoming the norm.A Black Duck survey found that 65 percent of enterprises increased their use of open source software in 2016, and open source software is dominating in areas like big data analytics, containerization, development tools, cloud infrastructure, the Internet of things (IoT) and others. However, if the community is going to continue to thrive, it will need to find a way to deal with some very big challenges. As open source usage has increased, projects have sometimes struggled to scale with demand. And as enterprise developers incorporate more open source code into their own applications, their organizations face headaches related to security, compatibility, licensing and more. This slideshow highlights ten open source challenges that could pose an existential threat to the movement itself.
