Today in Techrights
- UPC Petition Launched to Halt Ratification Plans in the United Kingdom Amid Nefarious Back Room Deals
- Leaked E-mails From the EPO’s Roberto Vacca Reveal That Patent Quality at the European Patent Office Has Become Farcical
- The Patent Microcosm Resorts to Fake News and Misinformation in a Desperate Effort to Convince Trump to ‘Pull a Reagan’ (Patent Maximalism)
- The Federal Circuit Grapples With Extreme Measures Like Embargoes Over Patents
- New Information About the Gradual Collapse of RPX, a Microsoft-Backed Patent Troll
- The Only Firm That Makes Tons of Money Out of ‘Smart’ Phones Without Lifting a Finger is Qualcomm With Its Patents
- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board Breaks Its All-Time Records, Revealing Continued Improvement of Patent Quality
- Claims That EPO Commits a Crime and Should be Prosecuted in the Netherlands
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
Recent comments
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 7 hours ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
17 weeks 2 hours ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago