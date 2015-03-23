Games for GNU/Linux
Latest Vendetta Online Updates Improve Rendering on Linux for OpenGL 4.x GPUs
Guild Software developers are back with two new updates for their multiplatform Vendetta Online MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) video game.
>From the release announcement, it looks like Vendetta Online 1.8.408 and 1.8.409 maintenance updates have been released recently to add various improvements for all supported platforms, fix some of the most annoying bugs reported by users lately, as well as to implement a bunch of long-anticipated new features.
Feral Interactive will livestream HITMAN for Linux on Wednesday the day before release
Exciting week ahead folks! We have HITMAN [Steam] releasing on Thursday, so Feral Interactive are going to demo it on a livestream on Wednesday!
Neon Drive, a very slick and rather difficult retro-inspired rhythm game
The Wild Eight is another game funded by Kickstarter that decided to delay the promised Linux version
Turns out that 'River City Ransom: Underground' will see day-1 Linux support
] not getting day-1 Linux support, but it seems it will and the developer had their wires crossed somewhere.
Signs of Life, a sci-fi survival sandbox platformer officially adds Linux support
The developers of Signs of Life [Steam] switched from XNA to MonoGame a few months ago and now the Linux build has been promoted to an officially supported platform.
Stone Story looks like a very clever ASCII-styled RPG that will have Linux support
Now this is the kind of idea I think is extremely cool. An ASCII-styled RPG called 'Stone Story' will come to Linux, come check out the trailer.
More in Tux Machines
Android Leftovers
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
