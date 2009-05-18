TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25 Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.

10 Open Source Challenges For the open source movement, things seem to be going better than ever. Desktop Linux still hasn't caught on the way advocates had hoped, but within the enterprise, open source is becoming the norm.A Black Duck survey found that 65 percent of enterprises increased their use of open source software in 2016, and open source software is dominating in areas like big data analytics, containerization, development tools, cloud infrastructure, the Internet of things (IoT) and others. However, if the community is going to continue to thrive, it will need to find a way to deal with some very big challenges. As open source usage has increased, projects have sometimes struggled to scale with demand. And as enterprise developers incorporate more open source code into their own applications, their organizations face headaches related to security, compatibility, licensing and more. This slideshow highlights ten open source challenges that could pose an existential threat to the movement itself.