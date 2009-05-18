Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Openwashing and Microsoft Attacks on GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of February 2017 05:35:22 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Microsoft
»

More in Tux Machines

Security News

Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf

  • RcppTOML 0.1.1
    Following up on the somewhat important RcppTOML 0.1.0 releaseas which brought RcppTOML to Windows, we have a first minor update 0.1.1. Two things changed: once again updated upstream code from Chase Geigle's cpptoml which now supports Date types too, and we added the ability to parse TOML from strings as opposed to only from files.
  • The Next Big Blue-Collar Job Is Coding
    When I ask people to picture a coder, they usually imagine someone like Mark Zuckerberg: a hoodied college dropout who builds an app in a feverish 72-hour programming jag—with the goal of getting insanely rich and, as they say, “changing the world.”
  • Looking into what Rust can do that other languages can't ... or can they
  • The minority yields to the majority!
    As previously mentioned I contribute to the NetSurf project and the browser natively supports numerous toolkits for numerous platforms. This produces many challenges in development to obtain the benefits of a more diverse user base. As part of the recent NetSurf developer weekend we took the opportunity to review all the frontends to make a decision on their future sustainability.

TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25

Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system. Read more

10 Open Source Challenges

For the open source movement, things seem to be going better than ever. Desktop Linux still hasn't caught on the way advocates had hoped, but within the enterprise, open source is becoming the norm.A Black Duck survey found that 65 percent of enterprises increased their use of open source software in 2016, and open source software is dominating in areas like big data analytics, containerization, development tools, cloud infrastructure, the Internet of things (IoT) and others. However, if the community is going to continue to thrive, it will need to find a way to deal with some very big challenges. As open source usage has increased, projects have sometimes struggled to scale with demand. And as enterprise developers incorporate more open source code into their own applications, their organizations face headaches related to security, compatibility, licensing and more. This slideshow highlights ten open source challenges that could pose an existential threat to the movement itself. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6