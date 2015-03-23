Linux and Graphics (WireGuard, Mesa 17.0.0, and RadeonHD)
WireGuard Is Still Looking Good As A Linux VPN Tunnel
We've been talking about WireGuard for months and it's hoping to go mainline in the Linux kernel this calendar year. Earlier this month at FOSDEM was a status update on the project.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld presented on this project that he's been developing over the past year. For those that haven't been following WireGuard up to now, this VPN tunnel is implemented in less than four thousand lines of kernel code, is designed to be very secure, keeps track of minimal state, has a minimal attack surface, provides a solid crypto base, is designed to be very performant, and has other benefits.
Mesa 17.0.0 Officially Released
Mesa 17.0 ships with many big changes and improvements -- see that article for an overview. In the past week I've also published Intel benchmark results with ANV Vulkan having noticeably better performance, RADV/RadeonSI being much faster, and Nouveau Maxwell improvements.
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 17.0.0
The beginning of the end of the RadeonHD driver.
Soon it will be a decade since we started the RadeonHD driver, where we pushed ATI to a point of no return, got a proper C coded graphics driver and freely accessible documentation out. We all know just what happened to this in the end, and i will make a rather complete write-up spanning multiple blog entries over the following months. But while i was digging out backed up home directories for information, i came across this...
Android Leftovers
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
