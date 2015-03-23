Language Selection

Linux and Graphics (WireGuard, Mesa 17.0.0, and RadeonHD)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of February 2017 05:37:11 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • WireGuard Is Still Looking Good As A Linux VPN Tunnel

    We've been talking about WireGuard for months and it's hoping to go mainline in the Linux kernel this calendar year. Earlier this month at FOSDEM was a status update on the project.

    WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld presented on this project that he's been developing over the past year. For those that haven't been following WireGuard up to now, this VPN tunnel is implemented in less than four thousand lines of kernel code, is designed to be very secure, keeps track of minimal state, has a minimal attack surface, provides a solid crypto base, is designed to be very performant, and has other benefits.

  • Mesa 17.0.0 Officially Released

    Mesa 17.0 ships with many big changes and improvements -- see that article for an overview. In the past week I've also published Intel benchmark results with ANV Vulkan having noticeably better performance, RADV/RadeonSI being much faster, and Nouveau Maxwell improvements.

  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 17.0.0
  • The beginning of the end of the RadeonHD driver.

    Soon it will be a decade since we started the RadeonHD driver, where we pushed ATI to a point of no return, got a proper C coded graphics driver and freely accessible documentation out. We all know just what happened to this in the end, and i will make a rather complete write-up spanning multiple blog entries over the following months. But while i was digging out backed up home directories for information, i came across this...

Android Leftovers

Security News

Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf

  • RcppTOML 0.1.1
    Following up on the somewhat important RcppTOML 0.1.0 releaseas which brought RcppTOML to Windows, we have a first minor update 0.1.1. Two things changed: once again updated upstream code from Chase Geigle's cpptoml which now supports Date types too, and we added the ability to parse TOML from strings as opposed to only from files.
  • The Next Big Blue-Collar Job Is Coding
    When I ask people to picture a coder, they usually imagine someone like Mark Zuckerberg: a hoodied college dropout who builds an app in a feverish 72-hour programming jag—with the goal of getting insanely rich and, as they say, “changing the world.”
  • Looking into what Rust can do that other languages can't ... or can they
  • The minority yields to the majority!
    As previously mentioned I contribute to the NetSurf project and the browser natively supports numerous toolkits for numerous platforms. This produces many challenges in development to obtain the benefits of a more diverse user base. As part of the recent NetSurf developer weekend we took the opportunity to review all the frontends to make a decision on their future sustainability.

TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25

Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system. Read more

