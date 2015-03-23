What is Open Source?
Open source software is everywhere. It underpins virtually the entire technology sector, with every single element of IT relying on at least one open source component.
For those who aren't aware, free and open source software (commonly abbreviated to FOSS) is software and tools that are made freely available online. Not only are they free to download, install and use, the creators also publish the source code for these programs - their 'DNA'. This means anyone can recreate, tweak, improve or modify them as they see fit.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
10 Open Source Challenges
For the open source movement, things seem to be going better than ever. Desktop Linux still hasn't caught on the way advocates had hoped, but within the enterprise, open source is becoming the norm.A Black Duck survey found that 65 percent of enterprises increased their use of open source software in 2016, and open source software is dominating in areas like big data analytics, containerization, development tools, cloud infrastructure, the Internet of things (IoT) and others. However, if the community is going to continue to thrive, it will need to find a way to deal with some very big challenges. As open source usage has increased, projects have sometimes struggled to scale with demand. And as enterprise developers incorporate more open source code into their own applications, their organizations face headaches related to security, compatibility, licensing and more. This slideshow highlights ten open source challenges that could pose an existential threat to the movement itself.
Recent comments
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 7 hours ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
17 weeks 2 hours ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago