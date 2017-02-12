Security News
-
Monday's security advisories
-
Reproducible Builds: week 94 in Stretch cycle
-
Reality Based Security
The way cybersecurity works today someone will say “this is a problem”. Maybe it’s IoT, or ransomware, or antivirus, secure coding, security vulnerabilities; whatever, pick something, there’s plenty to choose from. It’s rarely in a general context though, it will be sort of specific, for example “we have to teach developers how to stop adding security flaws to software”. Someone else will say “we can’t fix that”, then they get called a defeatist for being negative and it’s assumed the defeatists are the problem. The real problem is they’re not wrong. It can’t be fixed. We will never see humans write error free code, there is no amount of training we can give them. Pretending it can is what’s dangerous. Pretending we can fix problems we can’t is lying.
-
RSA 2017: SophosLabs sees spike in Linux-IoT malware
-
Ensuring Secure Practices around Open Source [Ed: Latest FUD from Microsoft-connected anti-FOSS firm, Black Duck]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
Recent comments
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 7 hours ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
17 weeks 2 hours ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago