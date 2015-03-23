Android Leftovers
Google needs a Pixel watch
There's an old football saying: When you have two starting quarterbacks, you have none. I've watched the New York Jets go through a lot of seasons with a lot of quarterbacks on the roster, but no single hero.
Oracle vs Google: Just as you thought Java-Android row was over, it all kicks off again
Oracle is appealing last year's ruling that Google's use of Java APIs in Android constituted "fair use".
Oracle vowed to appeal Google's win last May and on Friday filed that action at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which in 2014 ruled that APIs can be copyrighted.
Will the Nokia P1 look the same as this? Latest Android phone REVEALED in tear-down
Android Instant Tethering goes live for Pixel, Nexus devices
Android 7.0 Nougat update will make sure you NEVER lose internet again
Can't get your Android tablet online? Now it can instantly piggyback nearby connections
Google Maps list sharing is official, will start rolling out today
How to add complications to your watch face on Android Wear 2.0
February Android security patches head to Galaxy S6, S6 edge and A3; still no sign of Nougat
5 alternative (and easier) ways to unlock your Android phone
CHUWI Hi10 Plus: Effective and efficient Android and Windows dual-booting
Google investigated in South Korea over Android anti-fragmentation clause
LG G6 teaser suggests an end to bootloops and cracked screens
Why You Shouldn't Fear This New Android Malware That Wants To Rob You Blind
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
