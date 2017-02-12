The Red Hat Enterprise Linux landscape constantly changes, and version 7 of the platform offers additional features that can create new challenges for administrators.

Fortunately, certifications such as Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) and Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) ensure that admins are able to adapt and familiarize themselves with every new adjustment in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform.

In Red Hat RHCSA/RHCE 7 Cert Guide: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (EX200 and EX300), a recent book by Sander van Vugt, a technology consultant and TechTarget contributor, admins learn concepts to prepare for both certification exams, including two of the biggest changes with the RHEL 7 -- GRUB 2 and systemd. Both features play a role in the Linux boot procedure.