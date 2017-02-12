Red Hat and Fedora
Red Hat's 8 rules of successful Open Source
Everyone wants to use and participate in an open source software environment but sadly not everyone knows how to do it right. This is the perspective of Matt Hicks, vice president of engineering for Red Hat’s OpenShift. So he reached out with his 8 unwritten rules of Open Source. “These are just really good life rules but they work if you apply them to open source too,” Hicks said in a recent interview.
Chapter excerpt: Master the Linux boot procedure in RHEL 7
The Red Hat Enterprise Linux landscape constantly changes, and version 7 of the platform offers additional features that can create new challenges for administrators.
Fortunately, certifications such as Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) and Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) ensure that admins are able to adapt and familiarize themselves with every new adjustment in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform.
In Red Hat RHCSA/RHCE 7 Cert Guide: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (EX200 and EX300), a recent book by Sander van Vugt, a technology consultant and TechTarget contributor, admins learn concepts to prepare for both certification exams, including two of the biggest changes with the RHEL 7 -- GRUB 2 and systemd. Both features play a role in the Linux boot procedure.
A tale of a bluetooth headset bug…
Fedora BTRFS+Snapper – The Fedora 25 Edition
Alternatively, for an automated install I have embedded that same script into a kickstart file that you can use. The kickstart file doesn't really leverage Anaconda at all because it simply runs a %pre script and then reboots the box. It's basically like just telling Anaconda to run a bash script, but allows you to do it in an automated way. None of the kickstart directives at the top of the kickstart file actually get used.
Android Leftovers
Security News
Development News: RcppTOML, Rust, NetSurf
TheSSS 21.0 Live Linux Server OS Arrives with MariaDB 10.1.21 and Apache 2.4.25
Softpedia was informed today by 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki about the immediate availability of version 21.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) Linux-based server-oriented operating system.
