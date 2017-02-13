Leftovers: Software and Games
Ktube Media Downloader Is a Powerful App to Download YouTube Videos on Ubuntu
Keshav Bhatt, the developer of the open-source Snapcraft GUI app and many other tools, is informing Softpedia today about the availability of Ktube Media Downloader 1.0.
Ktube Media Downloader appears to be the successor of Ultimate Media Downloader, another video downloader utility that the developer created a long time ago. However, the new app is a lot more powerful, featuring a modern and dark graphical user interface, and lots of attractive new features.
Linuxbrew – A Common Package Manager For Linux And Mac OS X
If you have used Mac OS, you will certainly have known about Homebrew, a package manager that allows you to install, remove, and update Unix tools and open source applications and packages. Homebrew is a free and open source package management system specially designed for Apple’s Mac OS operating system. It is written using Ruby programming language, and it comes preinstalled with Mac OS. As you might know, it is one of the open source project that both the largest number of contributors and issues closed of any project on GitHub. If you ever looking for a similar package manager like Homebrew for your Linux operating system, you should try Linuxbrew.
Babe Is a Promising New Qt Music Player
Skype Say Linux App Will Work Past March 1 (For Now)
KDE neon + Kernel 4.8
We are currently looking to roll out Kernel 4.8 and I’d love to get some informal testing done first. Everyone who wants to help with testing the 4.8 Kernel please install and reboot afterward:
6 Reasons Why I Love Using KDE Connect on Ubuntu
I love using KDE Connect on Ubuntu with the app’s indicator applet. It’s the easiest way to connect my Android phone to my Linux desktop.
GNU Health 3.0.6 patchset released
We provide "patchsets" to stable releases. Patchsets allow applying bug fixes and updates on production systems. Always try to keep your production system up-to-date with the latest patches.
Alwa's Awakening is a pretty decent NES-inspired adventure game with a very retro feel
The 'Humble Freedom Bundle' is huge and well worth picking up
The 'Humble Freedom Bundle' has launched and with it, tons of stuff. A large majority of it is available on Linux too.
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
